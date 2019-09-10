Cuba condemns interference in China’s internal affairs

Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the issue of a declaration rebuked such interferences in China’s internal affairs.

Declaration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

Over the last few weeks we have noted with concern the succession of violent demonstrations and acts of vandalism in the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong, encouraged from abroad, attempting to disrupt the political, economic and social order, and create insecurity in the People’s Republic of China.

Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997 was an act of historical justice and an expression of the peaceful spirit of the People’s Republic of China, despite having been the victim of the imposition of unequal treaties by imperialist powers.

Since then, while holding its current status, Hong Kong has been an inseparable part of the People’s Republic of China and has managed to achieve a sound development with stability and economic prosperity, based on the successful implementation of the “One China” and “one country, two systems” principles.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns interference in the internal affairs of China and rejects any attempt to harm the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the People’s Republic of China.

Cuba supports efforts made by the central government of Beijing and the authorities of Hong Kong to reverse this situation, preserve peace, and re-establish stability.

We are fully confident in the capacity and wisdom of the Chinese authorities to put an end to these destabilizing events and return to normalcy.

Havana, September 5, 2019.

Based on reports, nowadays Hong kong as a part of China was in turmoil. China Daily newspaper said Sunday’s rally in Hong Kong was proof that foreign forces were behind the protests, which began in mid-June.

