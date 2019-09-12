Iran ready to share experiences with China’s Ntl. Def. Uni.

He made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with the president of PLA National Defense University in Beijing.

“During the past few years, ties between Iran and China have changed to strategic ones and they are improving by the day. And armed forces of the two countries also enjoy good relations in different areas specifically in realms of education and science,” said Bagheri in the meeting.

He went on to say that universities are the best place to study developments in the world and ways to solve different challenges.

For his part, the Chinese official said that good bilateral relations between Tehran and Beijing will lead to regional peace and stability and benefits both nations.

Pointing to various documents signed by the two countries, he added that now it’s time to implement them. China’s National Defense University is willing to boost academic ties with Iran, said the commander.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Bagheri arrived in China on Wednesday for a three-day visit to China upon official invitation of his Chinese counterpart. During the visit, he will meet and hold talks with senior military and political figures of the East Asian country.

The key objective of the visit is said to be the promotion of defense diplomacy between the two countries. Establishing a joint military commission, visiting industrial and scientific centers, and giving a speech at the PLA National Defense University are also on the agenda of the Iranian commander in China.

