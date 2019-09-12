MP says many countries willing to buy Iran’s defensive equipment

Today, Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements in the fields of defense and military in the international arena in a way that many countries have shown their interest to purchase defense products manufactured in the country, he stated.

Turning to the export of Iran’s defensive equipment, he said, “in the first decade of the Islamic Revolution, the country had no specific technology for manufacturing defense equipment and the US and western countries made their utmost efforts to prevent arms and other defensive products from entering into Iran.”

As a matter of fact, enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran were trying not to allow other countries to sell military and defensive equipment to the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “but the eye-catching and significant point is this that the Islamic Republic of Iran has attained self-sufficiency since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 in a way that attitude of the US and its allies have changed about the country.”

He went on to say that a considerable portion of the country’s currency revenues is obtained as a result of selling arms within the framework of international rules and regulations.

With the imposition of different sanctions against the country, enemies of the country are trying not to allow the country export its advanced military and defense equipment overseas, he said, adding “we should take our maximum advantage in order to export defense products in order to increase FOREX revenues.”

