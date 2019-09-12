We will witness significant development in Tehran-Beijing relations: Iran military chief

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the comments on a visit to China on Thursday while speaking to reporters after holding talks with senior Chinese military officials.

The Iranian military chief said that during the meeting with the high-ranking Chinese military officials, the two sides discussed and conferred on useful issues, adding that one of the topics discussed was the ways to organize Iran-China joint technical and industrial commission.

He stated that the commission, which will be held in Beijing in the near future with the participation of officials from both countries, will discuss various issues in different fields of research, production and joint work on different products.

He also referred to another issue that is going to be discussed by the joint military commission of the two countries, saying that the commission, which will be attended by representatives of the two countries in Tehran in the near future, will discuss many issues such as educational and training issues, further exchanges of teachers and students, and the participation of a Chinese fleet in the joint trilateral Iranian, Chinese and Russian naval exercises in the Sea of Oman.

During the visit, General Bagheri added, it was scheduled that valuable experiences that Iranian military forces have had in maritime battles in defense of the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea or in the fight against terrorists in Syria and Iraq to be shared with the Chinese students.

With regard to his visit to the China’s National Defense University in Beijing, he said that the strategies and stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran on security in various regions and strategic defense issues were explained to students at the university and it was decided that the two sides cooperate on transfer of experience and exchange of university students and professors.

At the end, the Iranian military chief touched upon his visit to Shanghai to visit a naval base and headquarters in charge of the security of the South Sea, saying that the aim of the visit was to develop military cooperation, and peace and stability in the region.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Bagheri arrived in China on Wednesday for a three-day visit to China upon official invitation of his Chinese counterpart. The key objective of the visit is said to be the promotion of defense diplomacy between the two countries.

KI/IRN83473162