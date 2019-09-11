Israeli regime strikes Gaza

Zionist regime have stricken some targets in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday after the rocket attack from Gaza toward the Israeli port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod on Tuesday.

According to reports, Zionist fighter jets attacked Palestinian in Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting for months. Zionist regime has bombed several areas of Gaza Strip over the past few days killing and injuring dozens of Palestinians.

