Bolton repeats US hostile stance against Iranian tanker

In a tweet on Monday, Bolton once again leveled the US' unfounded accusations against the Islamic Republic on “funding terror, destabilizing the globe, and breaking international sanctions,” urging that the oil heading to Turkey on the Adrian Darya 1 "must not be allowed off-loaded in port or at sea.”

Britain’s naval forces unlawfully seized Adrian Darya 1 and its cargo of 2.1 million barrels of oil in the Strait of Gibraltar on July 4 under the pretext that the supertanker had been suspected of carrying crude to Syria in violation of the European Union’s unilateral sanctions against the Arab country.

Tehran, however, rejected London’s claim that the tanker was heading to Syria, slamming the seizure as “piracy.”

Right after the illegal seizure, Bolton praised Britain's move in a tweet, saying, "Excellent news: UK has detained the supertanker Grace I laden with Iranian oil bound for Syria in violation of EU sanctions.”

The Iranian oil tanker, previously called Grace 1, left Gibraltar last week after the Gibraltar government released it despite pressure from the US for the vessel’s continued detainment.

MNA