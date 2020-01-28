Palestinian factions call for ‘day of rage’ protests

The Palestinian factions, in a statement, have called for protests to be held on the announced two days to condemn Trump's so-called 'Deal of Century', Palestine Today reported.

"The Palestinian nation will never step back from its legal rights including deciding its own fate, formation of an independent Palestinian country and having the refugees back to their homeland," the statement added.

Trump is preparing to unveil the plan in the presence of Israeli leaders at 17:00 GMT on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Palestine has rejected the so-called peace plan as “the slap of the century" and in total disregard for UN Security Council resolutions.

The scheme is reported to be hugely biased towards the Tel Aviv regime by extending Israel’s “sovereignty” over all settlements and annexing the Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

MNA/4838212