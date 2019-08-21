Power plants’ electricity generation capacity hits 85,000MW

The electricity generation capacity of power plants in the country hit from about 69,134 megawatts in Aug. 2015 to 84,795 megawatts in August 2019.

Total electricity generation capacity of power plants of the country hit 12,631 megawatts during 11th and 12th governments dubbed ‘hope and prudence’.

The electricity generation capacities of renewable wind and solar power plants in August 2015 reached 219 megawatts, the figure of which has hit 750 megawatts in August 2019, showing a 521-megawatt increase during the 11th and 12th governments.

Currently, more than 95 percent of power plants’ equipment are manufactured in the country.

MA/IRN83445545