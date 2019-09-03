Pakistani cinema welcomes co-production with Iran: official

Narita Farhan, deputy director of Pakistan’s Electronic Media & Publications, was the presenter of the International Co-production panel at the third day of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan.

During the panel, the official said that the Pakistani government welcomes cooperation with any party who is interested in co-production of films.

The government, she said, gives quite a lot of incentives to local filmmakers, and any foreign producer who reaches an agreement with a Pakistani partner on filmmaking will also be considered as qualified to receive all the incentives.

She called on all filmmakers from around the world, particularly from Iran, for co-productions.

“In terms of security issues, the Pakistani government has strived hard to protect the civilians against threats, and now the country is safe and there is no daily report of insecurity,” she said.

Only in 6-10 percent of the country’s area, Farhan noted, people need special permission from the Pakistani government to go.

If anybody wishes to come to Pakistan for filmmaking, the government is willing to provide all kinds of facilities, including those related to the security issues, she said, adding that 70 percent of the content of the film that is planned to be made with Pakistani partners has to be related to the country.

She noted that the film should portray Pakistan in a positive light.

The official said that for any such cooperation, the government of Iran should sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Pakistan. Then the two sides have 45 days to review the project and propose any modification to it. After the period, the process can be launched, according to the official.

She also conveyed the eagerness of the Pakistani filmmakers on cooperation with their Iranian counterparts.

MS/PR