Syria participates Tehran Twin Cities Festival

The Syrian pavilion contained paintings and brochures simulating historical, cultural, civilizational, urban, originality, history, and Syrian heritage., where the Syrian pavilion received a remarkable turnout from visitors to the exhibition and participants in the festival, SANA reported.

During his visit to the Syrian pavilion, the Syrian Ambassador in Tehran, Shafiq Diop, said, "The festival and the exhibition provide an important opportunity for communication and cooperation between the capitals and cities of the world and help In exchanging skills, expertise, and ideas that contribute to building smart cities and alleviates problems and challenges facing modern cities."

According to Asian Mayors Forum (AMF), the Municipality of Tehran is holding its first festival of sister and twin cities from July 5 to 9, 2022.

Entitled “1st Festival and Exhibition of Sister and Twin Cities of Tehran”, the event provides an ample opportunity for these cities to enhance cooperation through transferring knowledge and experiences in the field of urban management and development.

RHM/PR