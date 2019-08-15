Mianeh-Tabriz railway to be inaugurated within next two months

This giant project would be launched according to the commitments promised by President Rouhani in his visit to East Azarbaijan province, he said, adding, “in this line, Mianeh-Bostanabad Road, as long as 132 km, is ready for operational.”

He went on to say that Mianeh-Bostanabad Railway is one of the giant development projects that would be commissioned in the near future.

Mianeh-Bostanabad Railway begins from current Mianeh railway station located en route Tehran-Tabriz Railway and after passing from cities including Torkamanchay and Basmenj, it is connected to the current Tabriz railway station.

Mianeh-Tabriz Railway project is about 203 km, 132 km of which include Mianeh-Bostanabad Road while the remaining 70 km of which include Bostanabd-Tabriz Road, Nobakht added.

Mianeh-Bostanabad-Tabriz Railway is continuation of Tehran-Mianeh Railway. Once construction operation of this railway project is completed, the distance between Tehran and Tabriz will reduce up to 5.5 hours.

It should be noted that construction operation of Mianeh-Tabriz Railway started in 2000.

