Iran's‘ Khosh Honar’ receives diploma in World Folk 2019

An Iranian musician group ‘Khosh Honar’ received diploma and gift set from the Municipality of Nesebar and its Mayor Nikolay Dimitrov in the “World folk” 2019.
Musicians from Iran, Bulgaria, China, Romania, Latvia, Mongolia, Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ukraine participated in the IX World Championship of Folklore which was held in three resort towns on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.
Every year, In order to promote Iranian folk music and the introduction of various Iranian national instruments as well as encouraging the young musicians and connecting them to other international artists, the “KHOSH HONAR” Music Institute sends a group of its best musicians to international festivals and competitions. Their winning at the international festivals are as follow:
First place for the Folkloric instrumental group – France: Paris – JE T’AIME 2018
GRAND PRIX for the Folkloric instrumental group – France: Paris – JE T’AIME 2018
First place (Diploma and Prize) for the Folklore instruments VII age category – Spain: Barcelona – Open Spain 2016
Second place (Diploma and Prize) for the Folklore instruments (fusion) Mixed age category – Spain: Barcelona – Open Spain 2016
Third place (Diploma and Prize) for the Folklore instruments VII age category – Spain: Barcelona – Open Spain 2016
Diploma for the Folklore instruments VII age category – Spain: Barcelona – Open Spain 2016
Award of Excellent performance – Czech Republic: Prague 2016
Winner of the gold medal and Nomination Golden "Orpheus"– Bulgaria: Nessebar– VIII World Championship of Folklore
