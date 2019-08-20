20 August 2019 - 18:33

By: Masoud Saki

Tehran hosting 'Hallaj' opera at Niavaran Complex

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Iranian composer, vocalist, and performer Parvaz Homay is directing and performing the Opera of Hallaj at Niavaran Complex in northern Tehran.

The opera narrates the story of Mansur al-Hallaj (858-922 CE), a Persian mystic, poet and teacher of Sufism, who was executed by then Caliph of Baghdad Al-Muqtadir on religious and political charges. Parvaz Homay, also known by his birth name Saeed Jafarzadeh, is the founder of Mastan Ensemble. He specializes in Persian classical music.

