QOM, Sep. 03 (MNA) – The Battle of Karbala was fought on 10 October 680 (10 Muharram in the year 61 AH of the Islamic calendar) between the army of the second Umayyad caliph Yazid and a small army led by Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, at Karbala Iraq. Every year, people of Iran’s Qom hold a symbolic ritual of the arrival of Imam Hussein's caravan to Karbala on the second day of Muharram.