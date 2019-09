YAZD, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Mourning ceremony entitled “Mahale Gardi” is one of the traditional rites and rituals of people of Mehriz, Yazd province, which dates back to more than 100 years ago. “Mahale Gardi” ceremony starts as of the second day of Muharram month in a way that lovers of Imam Hussain (PBUH) pass from the old neighborhoods and invited them to take part in mourning ceremony in Baghe Bahar Husseiniyah.