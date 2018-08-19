  1. Sports
19 August 2018 - 11:45

Iran down Germany at World Wheelchair Basketball C’ships

Iran down Germany at World Wheelchair Basketball C’ships

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Iranian mens’ team defeated Germany in their first game at World Wheelchair Basketball Championships, held in Hamburg, Germany.

In a Saturday match held at Edel-optics.de Arena, Iranian squad gained a 67-63 victory over the host country.

Iran is in group A of competitions along with Germany, Morocco and Canada.

The Iranian team will face the African Champion, Morocco, today before taking on Canada on Monday.

World Wheelchair Basketball Championships kicked off on August 16 in both men and women categories and it will wrap up at August 26. The event features 16 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams vying for the world title.

MAH/IRN83005366

News Code 136903

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News