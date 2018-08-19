Iran down Germany at World Wheelchair Basketball C’ships

In a Saturday match held at Edel-optics.de Arena, Iranian squad gained a 67-63 victory over the host country.

Iran is in group A of competitions along with Germany, Morocco and Canada.

The Iranian team will face the African Champion, Morocco, today before taking on Canada on Monday.

World Wheelchair Basketball Championships kicked off on August 16 in both men and women categories and it will wrap up at August 26. The event features 16 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams vying for the world title.

