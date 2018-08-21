Iran beats former Olympics champion at World Wheelchair Basketball C’ships

In a Monday match, the Iranian team gained an 83-71 victory over Canada in the final match of group stage and secured its position as the Group A leader.

Iran was in group A of competitions along with Germany, Morocco and Canada. The team defeated Germany 67-63 in its first game on Saturday and then beat Africa’ champion, Morocco, 75-46 on Sunday.

All teams advanced to the opening knockout round, which is seeded based on group positions. Accordingly, Iran will take on South Korea, which ended Group B matches with 3 losses and the fourth rank.

World Wheelchair Basketball Championships kicked off on August 16 in both men’s and women’s categories and it will wrap up on August 26. The event features 16 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams vying for the world title.

