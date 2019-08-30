FM Zarif wraps up three-nation East Asia tour

Heading a delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday afternoon.

The top diplomat met and held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday on issues related to the Muslim world, as well as the US sanctions and unlawful measures against Iran.

The two sides also conferred on bilateral relations, Zarif said, adding that they "agreed to form a high committee on bilateral relations at ministerial level, in which all ground for cooperation, including political, economic and security cooperation, will be addressed.”

Before Malaysia, Zarif landed in Japan on Tuesday and held separate talks with senior Japanese officials, including his counterpart and the country’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during which they conferred on bilateral ties, diplomatic efforts to salvage JCPOA, and international developments, especially in the Persian Gulf region.

During his stay, Zarif also delivered a speech to a conference held at Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) and answered to the questions posed by Japanese professors, researchers, businessmen and journalists on Iran's foreign policy, future of the nuclear deal and the current tension in the region.

Earlier on Sunday, Zarif visited Beijing at the first leg of his tour and met with his Chinese counterpart.

At the meeting, the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations, the latest developments in the implementation of the Iran-France Presidents' initiative to salvage Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), the roadmap for the two countries’ relations in the next 25 years, the security of the Persian Gulf region and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and the US’ illegal and unilateral sanctions against independent states.

