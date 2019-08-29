Germany welcomes US-Iran talks to save JCPOA: FM Maas

Speaking to reporters before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki, Maas called on the Iranian and American officials to contribute towards de-escalating the situation in the region, saying that Germany is “also willing to play its part”, Reuters reported.

“Everything that contributes to de-escalation is helpful. No side wants a war. We need to look into the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and we want to find as great as possible unity in the European Union,” Maas continued.

The comments came days after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hopes for a meeting between President Hassan Rouhani of Iran and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, “in the next few weeks.”

Rouhani, however, rejected any such talks under pressure, urging the US to lift all its cruel sanctions – which the US re-imposed on Iran after leaving the Iran deal – and begin respecting the nation’s rights as a “first step” towards dialog.

Tehran and Washington have been locked in a bitter standoff since last year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 and reimposed its economic terrorism on the country.

The Trump administration has been making empty calls for talks, but the Islamic Republic stresses that as long as sanctions are in place and the US refuses to return to the JCPOA, negotiations will be meaningless.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini also said on Thursday that the block would support talks between the US and Iran, "but only if the current nuclear deal with Iran is preserved."

“We will always advocate for the full respect by all sides of the UNSC resolutions and that includes the JCPOA,” Mogherini added.

MNA/PR