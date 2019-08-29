  1. Politics
29 August 2019 - 15:42

JCPOA did not stop Iran’s nuclear activities: AEOI chief

JCPOA did not stop Iran’s nuclear activities: AEOI chief

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi rejected the claims that Iran stopped its nuclear industry after signing the 2015 deal, saying the country is dynamically advancing its civilian nuclear program.

“The country’s nuclear activities are advancing with a well-established pace in all its sectors,” Salehi said this week.

“There are about 15,000 Iranian personnel and experts currently working in the country’s nuclear sector,” he added.

The AEIO chief described the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as a great achievement, which has helped modernize and accelerate the developments in the nuclear industry.

He referred to the Arak heavy water reactor, saying the conceptual, detailed, and partial aspects of the reactor’s reconstruction have been designed by Iranian experts and approved by Chinese, American and British experts.

He said the country will announce “good news” about the development of the project in the next two or three months.

The 40-megawatt Arak reactor is intended to produce isotopes for cancer and other medical treatments.

MNA/IRN83456910

News Code 149451

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News