JCPOA did not stop Iran’s nuclear activities: AEOI chief

“The country’s nuclear activities are advancing with a well-established pace in all its sectors,” Salehi said this week.

“There are about 15,000 Iranian personnel and experts currently working in the country’s nuclear sector,” he added.

The AEIO chief described the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as a great achievement, which has helped modernize and accelerate the developments in the nuclear industry.

He referred to the Arak heavy water reactor, saying the conceptual, detailed, and partial aspects of the reactor’s reconstruction have been designed by Iranian experts and approved by Chinese, American and British experts.

He said the country will announce “good news” about the development of the project in the next two or three months.

The 40-megawatt Arak reactor is intended to produce isotopes for cancer and other medical treatments.

