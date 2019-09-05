New generation of centrifuges to speed up Iran’s nuclear technology

He made the remarks in a trilateral meeting of heads of three branches of government held late on Wednesday as hosted by the Judiciary Branch.

He pointed to the unveiling of new generation of homegrown centrifuges and added, “it should be kept in mind that the result of applying this new generation chain can accelerate the country’s pace in the field of nuclear technology.”

The chains of new generation of Iranian centrifuge (IR-6) have recently been unveiled, he said, adding, “with regards to the chains of new generation, it is worth mentioning that a fundamental change can be occur in nuclear technology and this issue is very important to us.”

He stressed, “the result of application of this chain of new generation of centrifuge will greatly boost our speed in development of nuclear technology and relevant activities.”

