25 August 2019 - 22:53

Iran's foreign minister set to leave Biarritz: Reuters

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has boarded his aircraft to leave the G7 summit in Biarritz, a Reuters witness said on Sunday.

A French official said Zarif had held talks for almost 3.5 hours, including 30 minutes with President Emmanuel Macron.

After the meetings, Zarif wrote in a tweet "Iran's active diplomacy in pursuit of constructive engagement continues. Met [President] Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G7 Biarritz after extensive talks with [FM] Le Drian & Finance Min. followed by a joint briefing for UK/Germany. Road ahead is difficult. But worth trying."

Zarif arrived in Biarritz, France almost on Sunday afternoon during G7 at the invitation of his French counterpart to continue consultations already existing between the presidents of Iran and France on French initiative to salvage. 

The surprise arrival of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif came just two days after his meetings with France’s president and FM Le Drian. 

