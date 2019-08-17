Iranians never bowed to bullies in history: FM Zarif

“What has preserved the country in the face of pressures and challenges is the culture of self-abnegation,” Zarif told a gathering of war veterans in Tehran on Saturday, commemorating the 29th anniversary of the repatriation of Iranian prisoners of war from Iraq.

The top diplomat paid homage to all the prisoners who returned home on this day and commemorated the selfless and genuine sacrifices of the Iranian people, their national unity, cohesion.

He stressed that Iran’s current independence and honor is indebted to the self-sacrifice of martyrs and veterans of war, addressing the veterans, “You are the role models for the Iranian nation.”

Throughout the past years, our people have protected the country against all external pressures and bullies with the culture of self-abnegation, he reiterated.

Zarif hailed the Iranians’ spirit of resistance, saying the failure of the United States in bringing the Iranian nation on their knees is a good example of such perseverance.

