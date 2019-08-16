Zarif draws global attention to impacts of US sanctions on Iranian patients

Despite the American authorities’ claims that the sanctions are not restricting access to medical need by Iranians, they have had serious negative impacts on Iranian patients.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, the foreign minister Zarif attached a link to a Foreign Policy journal’s report entitled ‘US sanctions are killing cancer patients in Iran,’ to illustrate Donald Trump administration’s Economic Terrorism on ordinary Iranians.

Earlier this week, the Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki called for breaking the silence against the US sanctions on Iranian health sector in a letter to the Secretary General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom.

