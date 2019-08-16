  1. Politics
16 August 2019 - 13:07

Zarif draws global attention to impacts of US sanctions on Iranian patients

Zarif draws global attention to impacts of US sanctions on Iranian patients

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – In a tweet on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has highlighted the negative effects of the US sanctions on Iran’s health sector.

Despite the American authorities’ claims that the sanctions are not restricting access to medical need by Iranians, they have had serious negative impacts on Iranian patients.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, the foreign minister Zarif attached a link to a Foreign Policy journal’s report entitled ‘US sanctions are killing cancer patients in Iran,’ to illustrate Donald Trump administration’s Economic Terrorism on ordinary Iranians.

Earlier this week, the Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki called for breaking the silence against the US sanctions on Iranian health sector in a letter to the Secretary General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom.

KI

News Code 148924
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News