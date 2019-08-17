Iranian FM leaves Tehran for Kuwait

Yesterday, Kuwait newspaper al-Qabas reported that the top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif would pay a one-day visit to southwestern neighboring country of Kuwait on Saturday.

Now it has been reported that Zarif left Tehran for Kuwait city this afternoon to hold talks with Kuwaiti officials.

The Iranian foreign minister's visit to Kuwait comes within few days after his visit to Qatar and holding talks with Qatari officials, including the Emir of Qatar and his Qatari counterpart at the start of this week.

