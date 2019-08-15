Seized Iranian tanker Grace 1 released despite US efforts

Charles Gomez, a lawyer who was present during the hearing, said the order for the arrest of the Grace 1 tanker was no longer valid. He added that the tanker must be released immediately.

The Gibraltar Chief Minister issued a directive that the vessel is no longer covered by EU sanctions, therefore there is no reason for the ship to be detained, Gomez said.

The Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 was seized by UK marines near the Strait of Gibraltar on 4 July over alleged violation of EU sanctions, in what Tehran described as an act of piracy.

The US Department of Justice has applied to seize the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, “just hours before the Gibraltar Government was poised to release it”, Sputnik news agency reported.

The decision was postponed to 4 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT), the Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper specified.

The captain and three officers of the Grace 1 have been released from arrest, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed in response to Chronicle questions.

Commenting on the issue, a source in the Gibraltar government told that a captain and three crew members of the Iranian tanker have already been released.

