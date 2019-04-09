3 satellites ready to be launched by Mar. 2020

As he informed Nahid 1 will be ready to be launched into the orbit by mid-June, Pars 1 will get ready by mid-January, 2020 and Nahid 2 by March, 2020.

Islamic Republic of Iran has made significant progress in designing and producing satellites and is planning on launching several satellites into space in the near future.

Nahid-1, which means “Venus” in Persian, is a Low-Earth orbit communications micro-class satellite, designed and developed by ISA in cooperation with the Iranian Space Research Center. The solar-powered satellite will be placed in the geosynchronous orbit for carrying out telecommunication missions.

A telecommunications satellite is an artificial satellite that relays and amplifies radio telecommunications signals via a transponder; it creates a communication channel between a source transmitter and a receiver at different locations on Earth.

It is part of a bigger project, which includes the construction of another satellite dubbed Nahid-2. The completion of the two devices would help improve Iran’s ranking in space telecommunication.

The mission of Nahid-2 is to focus on the development and testing of basic technologies needed for building geostationary communication satellites with an operational life of two years. It can establish communications and measure radiation and test simultaneous telephone connections.

