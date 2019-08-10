‘Box Man’ receives 2 nominations at Hollywood Dreams Filmfest.

The Iranian short film ‘Box Man’, in its third international screening, was nominated for best foreign film and best supporting actor award at Hollywood Dreams Film Festival in the US.

The film had previously taken part at the 9th London Lift-Off Film Festival in the UK, and was nominated in three categories at the Action on Film MegaFest Festival in the US.

Written and directed by Manouchehr Teymourzadeh, ‘Box Man’ narrates the story of a middle-aged reporter who is making a film about a teenager who lives inside a box and refuses to come out despite his mother’s pleas. Meanwhile, the reporter gets closer to the world of the teenager and becomes enraptured by his life inside a box.

The Hollywood Dreams International Film Festival (HDIFF) and Writers Event is dedicated to the movement, the language and the power of Film, Video and the Written Word. Film is a powerful tool that crosses all boundaries and languages and connects people universally, says the event's website.

HDIFF is the sister festival to the long running Action on Film MegaFest Festival in the United States.

