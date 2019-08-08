Iran a key player in region’s security, stability: Qatar

In a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami, al-Attiyah said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is a key player and a key player in the security and stability of the region.”

The Qatari minister expressed Doha’s position that the security and stability of the region is everyone's responsibility, and this requires sitting at the table among all the different parties.

For his part, the Iranian minister hailed the Qatari leadership’s wisdom in managing its crisis with neighboring countries, inviting Attiyah to visit Tehran.

The Qatari minister welcomed the invitation and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them in various fields.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated as the US tightens sanctions and political pressure on Iran and intensifies its military presence in the region.

Tehran and Doha have good and stable bilateral relations in various political and economic spheres.

