Iran’s power based on independence, not reliance : FM Zarif

“The Islamic Republic has introduced another discourse to the world, a discourse that puts the base of country’s power, legitimacy, security and development on independence and its own nation, not foreign powers,” Zarif said in a ceremony held in Tehran on Wednesday on the occasion of Islamic Human Rights Day.

“We will neither buy our security nor sell it, because we gain our security, development and legitimacy from our people.”

He went on to criticize some regional countries that “see their future and security as something that is dependent on the hands of others and can be bought.”

“They think they can ensure their security by paying big sums and buying weapons,” he said, noting that "however, they should learn a lesson from history.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif slammed the US’ unilateral policies in the international arena and its economic terrorism against the Iranian nation, saying the US is not afraid of Iran getting a nuclear weapon or expanding presence in the region, but its “real concern is our [diplomatic] discourse and views.”

He pointed to Washington’s recent decision to impose sanctions on him, saying that sanctioning a country’s foreign minister means failure in negotiations, failure in diplomacy, and opposition to dialogue.

“They are afraid of our words and views and that is why they don’t want us to talk to their people.” He added.

The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Zarif on Wednesday, saying in its statement that Zarif is Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," and that the ban "is sending a clear message that Iran's recent behavior is completely unacceptable.” The move was quickly condemned by Iranian officials as well as the international community because of its contradiction to the international law.

83428623