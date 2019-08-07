Rouhani says US pressure on Iran ‘crime against humanity’

“The pressure imposed by enemies on our country is put on all people even children and the ill. This US measure is a crime against humanity. We should resist and so far we have shown good resistance,” Rouhani said in today’s cabinet meeting in Tehran.

US imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the JCPOA, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in May 2018. Since then, Washington has ramped up the pressure in different fields on Iran, hoping to gain another deal with Iran. Tehran says there will be no talks with a country which has violated international agreements.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes talks and negotiations, but if the United States is genuine about holding talks, it first needs to remove all sanctions against us before taking any other step,” Rouhani said in a meeting with Foreign Minister Zarif, his deputies, and the senior managers of the ministry on Tuesday, adding “It’s not possible to sit at the negotiating table with a ‘murderer’.”

Iranian officials also describe US sanctions as ‘economic terrorism’ which is targeting civilians in the country.

