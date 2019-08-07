US sanctions on Zarif shows authority of Iran's diplomacy

Adnan Mahmoud, Syrian Ambassador to Iran said on Wednesday that the US sanction on Iran’s foreign minister is a clear sign of strength, authority and influence of Iranian diplomacy against the US policies in the region.

The paradigm presented by the Iranian Leader, government, and people to counter the US aggressive policies is turning challenges into opportunities to consolidate national capabilities in all fields, he added.

Syrian ambassador mentioned that all the developments in the region show the failure of US plans against Iran and the Resistance, adding that Syria, Iran and their allies adhere to their stable principles of defending the rights of their people and opposing US policies of domination, bullying, blockade, and unilateral sanctions.

Soon after the US Treasury announced the sanction on Zarif last Wednesday, the Iranian minister tweeted that the US sanctioned him because he was seen as a threat to Washington's agenda. He added that he had no properties outside Iran to be seized.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani described the US move as 'childish behavior' and acting out of fear.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also condemned the move as an attempt to stop the inspiring Islamic Revolution discourse.

