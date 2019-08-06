  1. Politics
Being independent is difficult but rewarding: FM Zarif

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran wants to have good relationships with world while being independent, adding that the countries which want to be independent will face both difficulty and rewarding.

He made the remark at the Foreign Ministry building on Tuesday.

“In addition to advantages, independent diplomacy faces many challenges because rarely independent diplomacy is tolerated ” he mentioned.

“It is a great honor for Iranian nation that we sit at negotiation table with 6 world powers dependently,” FM Zarif added.

Referring to being independent while having good relationship with world, he said: “relying on our nation we have experienced that being independen is both difficult and rewarding.”

