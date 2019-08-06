Being independent is difficult but rewarding: FM Zarif

He made the remark at the Foreign Ministry building on Tuesday.

“In addition to advantages, independent diplomacy faces many challenges because rarely independent diplomacy is tolerated ” he mentioned.

“It is a great honor for Iranian nation that we sit at negotiation table with 6 world powers dependently,” FM Zarif added.

Referring to being independent while having good relationship with world, he said: “relying on our nation we have experienced that being independen is both difficult and rewarding.”

ZZ/IRN83426963