Sanctioning Zarif clear sign of US certain defeat: Gen. Soleimani

In a meeting with Zarif on Monday, IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Ghasem Soleimani said, “The US’ move to target you with sanctions has proved your considerable influence on the global public opinion, particularly in the US, about the ignorance of the American leaders.”

General Soleimani termed Zarif as a symbol of hard work and experience in the foreign diplomacy of the Islamic Republic and thanked the top diplomat for his tireless efforts at the international arena.

He also congratulated Zarif for being targeted by US hostility due to his allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on Zarif, saying that Zarif is Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," and that the ban "is sending a clear message that Iran's "recent behavior is completely unacceptable.”

In separate statements on Wednesday, the US departments of State and Treasury announced the imposition of sanctions against Zarif because he “acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

