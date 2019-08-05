Sanction on FM Zarif shows US sheer desperation: Judiciary chief

He made the remarks at a high judicial council meeting in Tehran on Monday.

Raeisi mentioned that the US sanction on Iran’s foreign minister proved America’s desperation and in this regard, "we should recognize the enemy well and try to rely on the government in order to prevent the enemy from reaching its goals," adding that, "undoubtedly, we will have a very bright and successful future."

Soon after the US Treasury announced the sanction on Zarif last Wednesday, the Iranian minister tweeted that the US sanctioned him because he was seen as a threat to Washington's agenda. He added that he had no properties outside Iran to be seized.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani described the US move as 'childish behavior' and acting out of fear.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also condemned the move as an attempt to stop the inspiring Islamic Revolution discourse.

ZZ/IRN83425872