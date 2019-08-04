Who was to blame for former IAEA chief’s death?

Almost a year before Amano's death, the US and Israeli intelligence services were reported to have decided to get rid of the IAEA director general.

Last year, coinciding with the United States withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the surprise resignation of Finish diplomat Tero Varjoranta, who served as the former International Atomic Energy Agency Deputy Director General, (the deputy who was in charge if inspection files) provoked a lot of speculations about the US and Israeli extraordinary pressures on the international body.

While, since his resignation in 2018, Tero Varjoranta has remained totally silent for fear of the probable repercussions, he can provide good hints on Amano’s surprise death.

Even though it is still unclear whether the Finish diplomat will continue his silence or he will break it, it is clear that he knows much about what the American and Israeli lobbyists have been doing behind the scenes.

For further information on the surprise resignation of Tero Varjoranta, you can refer to an op-ed here published last year on MNA website as well.

MNA