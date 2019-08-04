Syria eyes attracting Iran’s investment for reconstruction

She made the remarks on Sun. in a Conference on ‘Investment Opportunities in Syria’ and added, “we intend to create suitable conditions in order to neutralize the negative effects of organizational failures caused by outbreak of war in Syria.”

Turning to the compilation of new investment law in Syria, she said, “attraction of Iranian investment is our topmost priority for reconstruction of Syria.”

In the reconstruction field, “we have considered three stages into consideration: rendering relief services, improvement and development, so that challenges should first be identified at the first stage and draw a bright horizon for the future of Syria.”

Compilation of Syria’s new investment law is at the final stage, she emphasized.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Rania al-Ahmad stated, “spurring production and production activity in Syria is of the another main program that is strictly followed up. Instead of imports, we want to make our production self-sufficient and in this regard, private sector should help us in the field of construction of industrial parks and townships.”

All negotiations conducted between the two countries of Iran and Syria indicate that the two countries are vehemently interested in increasing level of cooperation with each other in relevant issue, Syrian Deputy Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Rania al-Ahmad added.

