Fire at Iran oil ministry building put out

The main building of the Iranian Oil Ministry on Taleghani Street has been secured after the fire on the 15th floor was put out this morning.

10:15 AM/ building evacuated

An informed source told Mehr correspondent that the building of the Oil Ministry was engulfed in smoke, saying the source of the smoke was from a fire, reportedly small, and the staff were evacuating the building.

No sign of fire was visible from outside, but a black smoke could be seen coming out of the 15th floor, according to the MNA reporter who was at the scene.

11:11 AM/ fire contained, staff returning to building

The informed source told MNA that the fire on the 15th floor has been extinguished and the staff are returning to the building.

So far, no information has been made available as to the cause of the fire or possible damages.

MS/4684082