Boris Johnson elected UK Prime Minister

Theresa May became Tory party leader in 2016 but has failed in her most important task - to deliver Brexit. The party’s 160,000 members have now voted for a new leader to replace her.

The former Mayor of London, famous for his mop of blonde hair and political and linguistic gaffes, promised Tory members he would deliver Brexit before 31 October, despite a seemingly interminable stalemate in Parliament.

Mr Johnson won 92,000 votes, compared to 46,000 to Mr Hunt.

Mr Johnson will replace Theresa May in 10 Downing Street later on Tuesday, 23 July, and will set about reshuffling his Cabinet.

MNA/SPUTNIK