Iran, Australia stress expansion of banking, trade coop.

Referring to the financial and banking relations as the first step for developing business relationships, Komijani said that Iran and Australia have economic capacities and banking and business relationships, and emphasized on the cooperation of two countries in various fields.

Ian Biggs, for his part, said that financial relations between the two countries are not yet in place, and it is necessary to increase the volume of trade between Iran and Australia.

It is scheduled to set meetings between the heads of the central banks, the ministers of economy, industry and agriculture of the two countries to find ways to use financial channels within the framework of international law and regulation as well as to develop economic relations.

ZZ/4680035