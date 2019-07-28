Persian leopard captured alive in NE Iran

The Managing Director of Environment Department of Razavi Khorasan, Touraj Hemmati, said on Sunday that following a series of attacks by a leopard on the herd dogs in a village located on the edge of Tandoureh Protected Area in the north east of Iran, a rescue team was sent to the area to capture the leopard alive to treat him due to the wounds on his body and tooth infection.

He mentioned that Capturing alive of this five-year-old male leopard, which is an unparalleled activity in the country, was successfully done on Saturday evening, adding that this is the third leopard that has been treated during the last year by the health care team and the wildlife recovery in the province.

Persian leopards are among the most endangered species in the world. It has been listed as "endangered" in the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Iran is one of their main habitats.

Reduced prey population and shrinkage of their natural habitat are threatening the big cats. Bamou National Park in the southern Fars province is one of the main habitats of the Persian leopard.

ZZ/IRN83414027