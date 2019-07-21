Persian leopard spotted in northern Iran

The Managing Director of Environment Department of Qazvin, Hassan Pasandideh, said the image of the big cat was captured by camera traps in the no-hunting area on Saturday.

Referring to the fairly high population of wildlife species in the region, Pasandideh said the rare species has been observed for several times in the past months, raising hopes for the environmentalists and those caring for the endangered animal.

Tarom habitat is home to diverse species of wild animals, including leopards, wolves, bears, and boars.

Persian leopards are among the most endangered species in the world. It has been listed as "endangered" in the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Iran is one of their main habitats.

Reduced prey population and shrinkage of their natural habitat are threatening the big cats. Bamou National Park in the southern Fars province is one of the main habitats of the Persian leopard.

