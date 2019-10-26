  1. Iran
26 October 2019 - 12:30

Hopes rise for Persian leopard survival in northern Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Park rangers and camera traps spotted seven Persian leopards in the protected areas of Iran's North Khorasan province in the six months to September 22, raising hopes for the survival of the big cat in the region.

Hassan Pahlavan, the head of the public relations office of North Khorasan Department of Environment, said the increase in the number of spotted leopards follows the improved living conditions for the endangered species in the region.

The springtime showers across the country have hugely contributed to the increase of prey and the improvement of living conditions for such animals, he added.

Persian leopards are among the most endangered species in the world. Big cats have been listed as "endangered" in the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Iran is one of their main habitats.

Reduced prey population and shrinkage of their natural habitat are threatening the big cats. Bamou National Park in the southern Fars province is one of the main habitats of the Persian leopard.

