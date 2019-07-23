Vienna to host next JCPOA joint commission meeting on July 28

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said the meeting will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers and managing directors.

"Following the previous meeting of the JCPOA joint commission on June 28, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s new policy of halting the implementation of some of its JCPOA commitments yielded obvious and practical results, and the European sides requested that the new situation be discussed in a Joint Commission meeting at the level of deputies before the meeting of foreign ministers," Mousavi said.

He added that in the meantime, Iran has also announced a series of new cases of non-implementation of the JCPOA commitments by the other parties in regard to the efficacy of the removal of sanctions, in a letter signed by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the other JCPOA members.

As a result, the spokesman said, the JCPOA parties believe that it would be appropriate for the deputies and the political directors to discuss these issues as well before the meeting of foreign ministers.

“Accordingly, it was agreed to convene an extraordinary meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna on July 28.”

Mousavi stressed that “after all, this meeting will be no substitute for the next meeting of the foreign ministers, and is rather scheduled to provide an opportunity for putting forward the subjects and making better arrangements for the ministerial meeting.”

MNA/MFA