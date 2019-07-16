  1. Politics
Iran not to leave UK piracy unanswered: Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei slammed the UK’s illegal seizure of an Iranian supertanker in Gibraltar, saying the act of “piracy” will not go unanswered.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks at a meeting with Friday prayers leaders from across Iran on Tuesday in Tehran.

Gibraltar police and customs agencies, aided by a detachment of British Royal Marines, boarded and impounded supertanker Grace 1, carrying Iranian oil, in the Strait of Gibraltar on July 11, upon a request from the United States.

Later that day, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Britain’s ambassador to the country, Rob Macaire, to express its strong protest at the move. He was told that the British Royal Marines’ move was tantamount to “maritime piracy.”

The item is being updated...

