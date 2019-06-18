Iran condoles passing of Egypt’s former president

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi expressed regret over the passing of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsy, who was the country's first democratically elected leader.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, while respecting the views of the great and brave nation of Egypt, offers its sympathies over the death of Dr. Mohamed Morsi to the Egyptian people, his family and his loved ones, and asks God to bestow His mercy and blessings on him,” the spokesman said.

“May God bestow patience to his family and the loved ones and grant success and prosperity to the Egyptian nation,” he added.

Morsy, 67, had been on trial for an espionage case when he suffered a heart attack.

A senior figure in the Muslim Brotherhood organization, Morsi was Egypt’s first democratically-elected president after the 2011 revolution, but he was deposed following a military coup led by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in July 2013.

He had been serving a 20-year prison term on charges of ordering the arrest and torture of protesters, a 25-year jail term on charges of passing intelligence to Qatar and a three-year term for insulting the judiciary.

