SDPN condemns Britain's blacklisting of Hamas

The Society in Defense of the Palestinian Nation condemned the British government's decision in designating Hamas as a terrorist organization, saying that support for this corrupted and violent virus has existed all the years since its establishment by the British government. The recent action is in the same direction.”

Following a move by Britain towards banning Hamas as a terrorist organization which could see supporters of the Palestinian movement face up to 14 years in prison, The Society in Defense of the Palestinian Nation (SDPN) in Iran issued a statement, condemning the decision.

“The British colonial act of placing the Palestinian Islamic Movement of Hamas on the terrorist list and imposing severe punishments on those who support Hamas is in fact a demonstration of the British colonial temperament,” the statement read.

SDPN condemned the move in the statement, announcing “Zionist regime was established as an illegitimate, occupier and criminal regime in a joint colonial project with the help of the British government, and support for this corrupted and violent virus has existed in all the years since its establishment by the British government. The recent action is in the same direction.”

“In recent years, Western public opinion has succeeded in distancing itself from the domination of the Zionist media, and the anti-Israel wave has spread, and the protests against this regime are becoming more and more widespread. Britain is trying to stem the tide of anti-Israel protests by designating Hamas.”



“Support for Palestine has been expanding in recent years in Western countries. By doing so, Britain is trying to prevent the spread of Palestinian public opinion by increasing the cost of supporting Palestine,” it added.

The SDPN also stressed that support for “Palestine has entered a process in which fraudulent actions such as the recent action of the British colonial government against Hamas will not only not be able to stop it, but such actions will expand this process.”

MNA/Qudsna