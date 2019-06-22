CIA agent formerly working for defense ministry executed

Iran’s Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces said Sat. that death penalty of Jalal Hajizavar, the ex-employee of the Defense Ministry, was carried out after he had been convicted of spying for the CIA and the US government.

According to the report, Jalal Hajizavar was sentenced to death penalty after he confessed to spying for and receiving money from the CIA and that relevant documents and spying equipment had been discovered at his home.

The death sentence of the ‘treacherous element’ had been confirmed by the country’s Supreme Court after observing legal procedures, the statement added.

The Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces’ statement further noted that all legal standards had been observed at different levels of investigation on his case from the start to his death penalty during proceedings before the court.

Furthermore, his wife is also spending a 15-year jail term for her partnership in his crime.

