Lawmakers thank Intelligence Ministry for identifying CIA spying network

A statement on Sunday which has the signatures of 222 out of the 290 lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament expresses the lawmakers’ appreciation to the recent dismantling of a US spy network in Iran by the Iranian intelligence forces.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of 17 spies working for the US intelligence agency or the CIA on July 22.

The Lawmakers voiced their strong support for the country’s counter-espionage activities while noting that the Parliament is fully ready to help to further boost Iran’s security.

