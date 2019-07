TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that European countries' failure to establish an effective financial channel to trade with Iran is a “source of concern” since “they have not been able to assert themselves,” despite having a larger economy than US. Zarif made the remarks in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria. The video is retrieved from Zakaria’s twitter and the full interview will be aired at 1 P.M. ET Sunday.